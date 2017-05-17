Health | NEW: Blackstone Valley Surgicare Acquired by CharterCARE Health Partners
Ann Dugan, administrator, is pictured discussing Blackstone Valley Surgicare's capabilities with Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena and John Holiver, CharterCARE CEO. Blackstone Valley Surgicare has been acquired from Surgical Care Affiliates by CharterCARE Health Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC