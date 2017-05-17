Business | Two Rhode Islanders Make Fast Company's List of the 100 Most Creative People in Business
Foulkes, the RI native was highlighted for making people healthier and changing the culture of the retailer to a health organization. "Helena Foulkes led CVS's landmark decision in January 2017 to sell the generic version of EpiPen alternative Adrenaclick - which further established the tobacco-free drugstore chain as a leader in health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr 17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC