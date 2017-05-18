Business | RI Commerce Vice Chair and Raimondo Appointee is Massachusetts Resident
In 2015, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo named a high powered Boston financier to serve on the board of Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. At the time of the appointment, Ronald O'Hanley, who serves as President and CEO at Boston's State Street Global Advisors, signed state documents claiming Newport as his residence.
