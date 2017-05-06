Ben & Jerry's recalls Chocolate Fudge...

Ben & Jerry's recalls Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices

Saturday May 6 Read more: WWLP

Rhode Island health officials issued a warning Friday that Ben & Jerry's is recalling certain boxes of its Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices. According to the Department of Health, the boxes may actually contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, which could be hazardous if consumed by a person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts.

