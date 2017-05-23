Armenian Genocide and Holocaust Commemorated at R.I. State House
The Rhode Island House and Senate recently passed resolutions commemorating both the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust. This was the first time a joint resolution for both genocides was introduced.
