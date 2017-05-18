America's First Anti-Slavery Statute Was Passed in 1652. Here's Why It Was Ignored
Slavery in the United States wasn't abolished at the federal level until after the Civil War, but on this day in history, May 18, 1652, in the U.S. colonies was passed in what's now the state of Rhode Island. While it sounds like Rhode Island was ahead of its time - and, in some ways, it was - what actually happened was complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Apr '17
|Blah
|3
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC