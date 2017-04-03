WWII vets shine in spotlight for RI's 15th honor flight

THEIR SERVICE RECOGNIZED: Accompanied by Russell DesGrange, who served as his guardian, WWII veteran Irwin Kaplin of Wakefield is saluted as he arrives at Green Airport for Saturday's honor flight to Washington, D.C. THEY WERE UP EARLY: Boy Scouts pay tribute to the veterans as they arrived at Green Airport shortly after 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

