Woman disputes Petco statement about dog's death
A Rhode Island woman whose daughter's dog died while being groomed at a pet store is disputing a store spokeswoman's suggestion that the 5-year-old pug could have died from an upper airway syndrome. Jane Sherman told The Newport Daily News that her veterinarian said the syndrome could not kill the dog, Ollie.
