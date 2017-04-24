URI Launches Construction of $125 Mil...

URI Launches Construction of $125 Million Engineering Complex

21 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

April 24, 2017 -- Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and URI College of Engineering Dean Raymond Wright joined other state, University and business leaders in a ceremonial groundbreaking today to launch construction of URI's new $125 million engineering complex. Funded by a bond issue approved overwhelmingly by Rhode Island voters in 2014 and strongly supported by Rhode Island's business and labor leaders, the project will result in a 190,000-square-foot facility designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation, and which can evolve to meet the technology-driven changes in all segments of engineering.

