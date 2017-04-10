Updated Opioid Use Regulations Take E...

Updated Opioid Use Regulations Take Effect in Rhode Island

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Rhode Island Department of Health News

Updated regulations intended to make the prescribing of opioids more judicious and safe in Rhode Island are now in effect, marking the implementation of a major component of the Strategic Plan developed by Governor Gina M. Raimondo's Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force. "These updated pain management regulations focus on dosing limitations to help reshape how we as healthcare providers had been taught how to approach opioid therapy, and to make sure that we're only prescribing what's actually needed for the treatment of acute pain," said Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party 2 hr Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr 2 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC