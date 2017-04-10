Updated Opioid Use Regulations Take Effect in Rhode Island

Updated regulations intended to make the prescribing of opioids more judicious and safe in Rhode Island are now in effect, marking the implementation of a major component of the Strategic Plan developed by Governor Gina M. Raimondo's Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force. "These updated pain management regulations focus on dosing limitations to help reshape how we as healthcare providers had been taught how to approach opioid therapy, and to make sure that we're only prescribing what's actually needed for the treatment of acute pain," said Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health .

