State officials warn not to attract bears with food
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says increasing bear populations in the region have led to more frequent sightings, especially in rural areas of Providence, Kent and Washington counties. DEM says black bears may visit bird feeders, beehives, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and compost piles looking for food in the spring, when food is scarce.
