State fined $800,000 for changing Deloitte contract
Members of the Rhode Island legislative committee say they're outraged after discovering the state was fined $805,000 for changing its contract with Deloitte for a new benefits system. The U.S. Food and Nutrition Service issued the fine after the state neglected to share a contract change with Deloitte for the $364 million Unified Health Infrastructure Project.
