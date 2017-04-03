Rhode Island struggles to eliminate h...

Rhode Island struggles to eliminate hated car tax

A tax on cars is so widely despised in Rhode Island that a powerful politician's promise to eliminate it has overshadowed all the other budget priorities state leaders are debating this year. In Providence, where the annual motor vehicle excise tax is highest - $60 for every $1,000 of a car's assessed value - repeal can't come soon enough for residents trying to make ends meet.

