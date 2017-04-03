Rhode Island struggles to eliminate hated car tax
A tax on cars is so widely despised in Rhode Island that a powerful politician's promise to eliminate it has overshadowed all the other budget priorities state leaders are debating this year. In Providence, where the annual motor vehicle excise tax is highest - $60 for every $1,000 of a car's assessed value - repeal can't come soon enough for residents trying to make ends meet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Sun
|Wondering
|1
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC