Rhode Island Republican Leader Seeks to Repeal Truck-Only Toll Law
The Rhode Island General Assembly's top Republican unveiled legislation aimed at undoing a truck-only toll law backed by the governor and opposed by state and national trucking associations. The legislation, sponsored by House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, would repeal provisions that impose tolls on large commercial trucks under Gov. Gina Raimondo's "RhodeWorks" law.
