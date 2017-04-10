Rhode Island lawmakers have nearly 2,...

Rhode Island lawmakers have nearly 2,000 bills to consider

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Rhode Island General Assembly has a lot of work to do when it returns from this week's spring break. There have been 1,119 bills introduced in the state House of Representatives, and 777 in the Senate, since the session began in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party 2 hr Blah 3
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... Apr 2 Wondering 1
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC