Rhode Island is more than $10 billion in debt

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Governments at all levels in Rhode Island have accumulated a combined $10.5 billion of debt, and a handful of municipalities' liabilities are alarmingly high, according to a new study by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner's office. The debt affordability study , Rhode Island's first since 1999, is an ambitious 130-page report that attempts to track public borrowing at all levels, from the state government itself to quasi-public agencies, cities and even small fire districts.

