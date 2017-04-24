Rhode Island Employers Face Uncertainty with Marijuana Legislation

As the Rhode Island General Assembly actively considers proposed legislation that would legalize marijuana use statewide, employers around the state are bracing for the impact in the workplace while they are already adjusting to the growing use of medical marijuana across the state. The push for legalization could put even greater pressure on employers statewide as they attempt to set and enforce standards of behavior in the workplace, and maintain safety, while also trying to navigate a series of individual rights created by any form of legalized or authorized marijuana use.

