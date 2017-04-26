Report: Officials Were Warned a Year ...

Report: Officials Were Warned a Year Before Turbine Snapped

Reports show Rhode Island officials were warned about an unstable 100-foot wind turbine at Salty Brine State Beach nearly a year before it fell. WPRI-TV reports the state-funded $32,000 structure was built to withstand wind gusts up to 130 mph.

