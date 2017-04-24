R.I. marks 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide

Rhode Islanders marked the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on Monday, emphasizing the importance of remembering the systematic killing of about 1.5 million Armenians. The U.S. government has never acknowledged the genocide, according to U.S. Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-RI, who describes the series of events as "a systematic campaign to wipe out the Armenian people" by the Ottoman Empire.

