Politics | The Battle Over Marijuana Heats Up at RI State House

Rhode Island's battle over the legalization of marijuana hit a new level of political fever as both sides rolled out their big political guns and their strongest arguments at Tuesday's State House Judiciary Committee hearing. With Massachusetts approving the legalization of marijuana - then delaying its implementation - Rhode Island is feeling the pressure to try and capture as much tax dollars as possible.

