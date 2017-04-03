Politics | Senate President Ruggerio Issues Statement on Passing of Former Sen. Walaska
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of my dear friend Bill Walaska. His impact on public policy will benefit Rhode Islanders for many generations to come, particularly in the areas of environmental protection, port development, and improving our economy.
