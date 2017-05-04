Over 42,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ch...

Over 42,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast recalled

Over 42,147 pounds of Ready-To-Eat chicken breast is being recalled on Friday because the meat is said to be under-cooked. The Rhode Island Department of Health says that WFSP Foods LLC. is recalling chicken breast items that were produced on March 29th 2017 and April 7th 2017, including: 9-lb.

