News | Ri Dem Warns of Black Bears Coming Out of Hibernation

Ri Dem Warns of Black Bears Coming Out of Hibernation

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding residents to remove potential food sources from their properties due to black bears coming out of hibernation. "Given the scarcity of food in the spring, black bears may visit bird feeders, beehives, chicken coops, rabbit hutches, and compost piles in search of food.

