News | Millions in RIPTA Overtime Prompts Call for Review by RI Leaders
A GoLocal investigation found that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority spent millions in overtime costs to employees in 2016 -- and is now expected to run a multi-million dollar deficit. State Representative John Lombardi has been an outspoken critic of RIPTA, most recently questioning the move to cut the program that provided free rides to qualifying disabled and elderly passengers, when RIPTA instituted a $.50 fare for those riders this past February 1 despite strong opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Sun
|Wondering
|1
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC