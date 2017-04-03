News | Millions in RIPTA Overtime Prompts Call for Review by RI Leaders

A GoLocal investigation found that the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority spent millions in overtime costs to employees in 2016 -- and is now expected to run a multi-million dollar deficit. State Representative John Lombardi has been an outspoken critic of RIPTA, most recently questioning the move to cut the program that provided free rides to qualifying disabled and elderly passengers, when RIPTA instituted a $.50 fare for those riders this past February 1 despite strong opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.