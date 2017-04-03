News | Guest MINDSETTERa Arne Duncan, "A Promise Worth Keeping"
For as long as I've been involved in education policy, Democrats have always been the party that embraces education as an investment and a pathway out of poverty. As President Trump threatens to cut education funding and derail efforts to expand opportunity and make college more affordable, future generations are counting on Democratic leaders at the state level to make investments the federal government will not.
