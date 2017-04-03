Meet Mianna, Rhode Island's 2017 Governor for a Day new
Rhode Island's 2017 Governor for a Day is Mianna Gonsalves, an 11-year-old student at Emma G. Whiteknact Elementary School who wrote about the importance of fostering student leadership at a young age. "I was so impressed by the enthusiasm, dedication, and maturity of these future leaders," Raimondo said.
