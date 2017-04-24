Live Videos | Seth Magaziner on Pensions, Hedge Funds, and More
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner on Friday acknowledged that pension reform was "painful" for impacted Rhode Islanders, but said that the state is "finally progressing," n a broad-sweeping interview with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on Friday. Magaziner spoke to his recent legislative proposal to bring struggling local pension plans into the statewide municipal system, to the impact of statewide debt, per a recent report, to the Treasurer's office looking to inform Rhode Islanders of unclaimed property, due to them.
