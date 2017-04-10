Legislation introduced to repeal Rhode Island truck toll law
Morgan's bill would repeal the provisions of the general laws that created the "Rhode Island Bridge Replacement, Reconstruction and Maintenance Fund Act of 2016," also known as "RhodeWorks, which will impose tolls on large commercial trucks. RhodeWorks is the road-improvement funding plan proposed by Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, which calls for the repair of the state's deteriorating bridges.
