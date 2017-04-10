Health | RI Department of Health Warn...

Health | RI Department of Health Warns of Recall on Gluten-Free Chocolate Kokosh Cake

The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning consumers that Orthodox Baking is recalling its 16-ounce packages of Oberlander Gluten Free Brand Chocolate Kokosh Cake due to undeclared almond paste. The product comes in a 16-ounce, clear plastic package with a wraparound label.

