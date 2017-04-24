Health | Frito-Lay Potato Chips Recalled Due to Potential Salmonella
Frito-Lay is recalling Jalapeno Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that Frito-Lay is recalling Jalapeo Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeo Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips because of the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning. No Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company decided to recall these products out of caution.
