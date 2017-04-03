Coyote shot to death in Rhode Island had illegal trap on leg
Rhode Island officials say a coyote shot to death on Aquidneck Island had an illegal trap attached to its leg. Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management tells The Newport Daily News reports the coyote was killed legally by a property owner as the animal tried to get into a chicken coop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi...
|Apr 2
|Wondering
|1
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC