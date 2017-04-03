Coyote shot to death in Rhode Island ...

Coyote shot to death in Rhode Island had illegal trap on leg

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Rhode Island officials say a coyote shot to death on Aquidneck Island had an illegal trap attached to its leg. Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management tells The Newport Daily News reports the coyote was killed legally by a property owner as the animal tried to get into a chicken coop.

