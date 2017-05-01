Computer malfunction to blame for 911 outage

SCITUATE, RI A computer software issue, authorities say, is what caused a large hour-long malfunction with the State's E 9-1-1 Uniform Emergency Telephone System. The malfunction was noticed around 7:41 p.m., and resulted in a failure in two-way communication with the E-911 dispatch center; dispatchers could hear the people when they called 911, but callers could not hear dispatchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.