URI researchers awarded federal funding to improve environmental, behavioral health

Pilot Projects involving two researchers at the University of Rhode Island have been awarded federal funding through Advance Clinical and Translational Research , a statewide effort to support clinical research that can be translated into approaches and policies that improve the health of Rhode Islanders. Marcella Thompson, assistant professor in the College of Nursing/Academic Health Collaborative, and Kunal Mankodiya, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, along with colleagues at Brown University and Bradley Hospital, will each receive one-year grants of $75,000 through Advance-CTR's initial round of funding.

