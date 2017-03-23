URI researchers awarded federal funding to improve environmental, behavioral health
Pilot Projects involving two researchers at the University of Rhode Island have been awarded federal funding through Advance Clinical and Translational Research , a statewide effort to support clinical research that can be translated into approaches and policies that improve the health of Rhode Islanders. Marcella Thompson, assistant professor in the College of Nursing/Academic Health Collaborative, and Kunal Mankodiya, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, along with colleagues at Brown University and Bradley Hospital, will each receive one-year grants of $75,000 through Advance-CTR's initial round of funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 16
|123cagney
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC