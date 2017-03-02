Toxic Algae Bloom Spurs Ban on Shellfishing in Rhode Island

The Department of Environmental Management enacted the ban Wednesday in lower Narragansett Bay, the lower Sakonnet River and portions of Rhode Island Sound in response to the algae known as Pseudo-nitzschia, which first appeared last fall. The Providence Journal reports the ban was put into place after samples found elevated levels of domoic acid, the toxin sometimes emitted by Pseudo-nitzschia that can build up in shellfish meats.

