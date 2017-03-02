Toxic Algae Bloom Spurs Ban on Shellf...

Toxic Algae Bloom Spurs Ban on Shellfishing in Rhode Island

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Department of Environmental Management enacted the ban Wednesday in lower Narragansett Bay, the lower Sakonnet River and portions of Rhode Island Sound in response to the algae known as Pseudo-nitzschia, which first appeared last fall. The Providence Journal reports the ban was put into place after samples found elevated levels of domoic acid, the toxin sometimes emitted by Pseudo-nitzschia that can build up in shellfish meats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb 22 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC