The Rhode Island Model Can Save Medicaidby Gary D. AlexanderAs...

The Rhode Island Model Can Save Medicaid

The Rhode Island Model Can Save Medicaid by Gary D. Alexander

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: National Review Online

With one in four Americans enrolled in what's now the largest "unearned" public-welfare program in history, curbing the program's growth is a fiscal imperative. But that doesn't mean cutting back Medicaid has to hurt the poor as liberals claim; Medicaid spending can go down while patient care improves and the number of patients covered goes up.

