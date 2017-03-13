The Rhode Island Model Can Save Medicaidby Gary D. AlexanderAs...
With one in four Americans enrolled in what's now the largest "unearned" public-welfare program in history, curbing the program's growth is a fiscal imperative. But that doesn't mean cutting back Medicaid has to hurt the poor as liberals claim; Medicaid spending can go down while patient care improves and the number of patients covered goes up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Thu
|123cagney
|1
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb 22
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC