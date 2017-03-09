The Big Beneficiaries of Rhode Island's Plan to Cut Car Taxes Would Be Rich People
Political leaders in Rhode Island want to cut the state's car tax - the only question is how much . Governor Gina Raimondo has proposed a 30 percent cut to the tax, which is assessed annually and based on the value of the vehicle, while Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello wants to eliminate it altogether, calling it "regressive."
