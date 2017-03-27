Senate President Paiva Weed to resign for industry group job
In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. less FILE- In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping ... more PROVIDENCE, R.I. - State Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC