RIDOH Celebrates Three Communities for Preventing Youth Tobacco Use

In observance of national Kick Butts Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health is recognizing teenagers and leaders in three communities for their work over the last year to pass local requirements aimed at keeping youth from accessing tobacco products in all forms, preventing nicotine addiction, and protecting youth from tobacco-related death and disease. "Big tobacco continues to shamelessly target youth and lower income communities with their dangerous, highly addictive products," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH.

