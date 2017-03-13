RI opens 'baby court' to help struggling first-time parents
The Rhode Island Family Court has opened a "baby court" to help struggling first-time parents whose cases involve state intervention. It's intended to provide expedited services in cases involving first-time parents with babies up to 12 months old where the Department of Children , Youth and Families is involved.
