Rhode Island Sea Grant Program Jeopardized by Proposed Cuts
Officials say a proposal from President Trump's administration to slash $30 million from the national Sea Grant program could mean the end of Rhode Island Sea Grant as soon as April. The Westerly Sun reports Sea Grant officials have urged Rhode Islanders to contact their representatives in Washington and ask them to guarantee that the organization's $2 million in federal funding will continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC