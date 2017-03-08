Rhode Island AG organizes campaign against legalizing pot
Kilmartin says he's gathering state lawmakers, business leaders and others concerned that legalization would cause public health and public safety problems. Legislators in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly have been considering marijuana legalization more seriously since the November election, when Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational pot in their state.
