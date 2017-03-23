Regulators seek state opinions on proposed plant
Rhode Island regulators are seeking supplementary advisory opinions from four state agencies on a proposal to build a natural gas-fired power plant in the town of Burrillville. The Energy Facility Siting Board decided Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Management, the Department of Transportation, the Division of Planning and the Department of Health will have about four months to write the amended opinions on the proposal.
