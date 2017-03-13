R.I. to spend $10M to fund 10 bike infrastructure projects

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island officials say $10 million has been set aside to fund 10 bike path projects in the state. The Providence Journal reports that three extensions are planned for the Blackstone River Bikeway to add more than 2 ½ miles of off-road trails in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, Woonsocket and North Smithfield.

