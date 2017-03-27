Politics | Riley: Politics and Pensions - Has Raimondo Given Up?

In 2011 when Jim Lehrer and Paul Solman interviewed Gina Raimondo about Rhode Island's pension crisis, her focus was squarely on the many severely underfunded local pension plans that threatened to create chaos across the state. PAUL SOLMAN: So, what's the hit that the average pensioner of Rhode Island is going to take? What's the haircut, as it's called? GINA RAIMONDO: It could be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.