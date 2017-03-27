Politics | NEW: Allard Announces Candidacy for Paiva Weed's Senate Seat
Newport Progressive Democrat David Allard has announced he is running for Senate District 13, the seat vacated by Teresa Paiva Weed. "My hope is that I can continue to be a strong advocate for the people of District 13 when it comes to issues that affect them and their families in much the same way that Senator Paiva Weed has been for the last 25 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC