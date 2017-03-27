Politics | NEW: Allard Announces Cand...

Politics | NEW: Allard Announces Candidacy for Paiva Weed's Senate Seat

Monday Mar 27

Newport Progressive Democrat David Allard has announced he is running for Senate District 13, the seat vacated by Teresa Paiva Weed. "My hope is that I can continue to be a strong advocate for the people of District 13 when it comes to issues that affect them and their families in much the same way that Senator Paiva Weed has been for the last 25 years.

