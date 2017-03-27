Politics | Moore: Ruggerio's Opportunity to Foster Compromise
President Donald Trump, who has no previous government experience, thought he could steamroll legislation to upend Obamacare through Congress--similar to the way a chief executive commands directives to sycophantic underlings.That's not how government works. Exhibit number two, and a more local example, would be former Governor Donald Carcieri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Patrick's Day Party
|Mar 24
|fred
|2
|Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|1
|Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free...
|Jan '17
|Fred Vanley
|1
|sarah beth zink
|Jan '17
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC