Police thwart organized theft scheme ...

Police thwart organized theft scheme at Waterbury mall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Two Rhode Islanders were arrested in Connecticut after police say their organized retail theft scheme was blown when they were caught stealing by surveillance cameras. The Day of New London reports 23-year-old Eric Pacheco and 26-year-old Mario Antelo, both of Providence, Rhode Island, are facing multiple charges following their arrest Thursday at the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St. Patrick's Day Party Mar 24 fred 2
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC