People with Special Healthcare Needs and all Rhode Islanders Urged to ...

The Rhode Island Department of Health urges anyone with a special healthcare need to enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry in advance of the coming winter storm. Enrolling in RISNER does not guarantee assistance, but it does allow local and state emergency officials to plan for, respond to, and care for Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special healthcare needs in an emergency, such as large winter storms and hurricanes.

