PawSox chairman meets new Rhode Islan...

PawSox chairman meets new Rhode Island Senate leader

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Cedartown Standard Plus

The chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox is looking for support from the state to build a new stadium and met Tuesday with the new president of the Rhode Island Senate to discuss it. Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he talked with PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino at the State House about their shared goals of keeping the team in Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and steroi... 8 hr Wondering 1
St. Patrick's Day Party Mar 24 fred 2
News Here's why lawmakers in 17 states are working t... Feb '17 noobieR 1
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan '17 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan '17 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC