PawSox chairman meets new Rhode Island Senate leader
The chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox is looking for support from the state to build a new stadium and met Tuesday with the new president of the Rhode Island Senate to discuss it. Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he talked with PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino at the State House about their shared goals of keeping the team in Rhode Island.
