News | "We're Confident We Have the Votes" to Legalize Marijuana in RI, Says Moffat
The head of the advocacy effort to legalize marijuana in Rhode Island told GoLocal that he believes that there is support in the General Assembly this year to approve the measure -- if it comes to a vote. Jared Moffat with RegulateRI appeared on GoLocal LIVE to make the case for legalization, following former Congressman Patrick Kennedy appearing on the show to say why he is against.
